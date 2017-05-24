LONDON-Ariana Grande has expressed her sorrow at the deaths of 22 people in an explosion after a show in Manchester.

The US star is thought to be physically unhurt, but has posted a tweet saying: “Broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

The blast happened just after the 23-year-old singer had finished performing at Manchester Arena on Monday evening.

Her manager Scooter Braun has also posted a statement, saying “our hearts are broken”.

The arena was packed with thousands of her fans at the time - including a large number of teenage girls, who make up most of her fan base.

Mr Braun continued: “Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack.

“We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act.

“We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester’s first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. “We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.”

Fellow musicians sent messages of support and condolence, including Little Mix - who supported Grande on the US leg of her tour.

Olly Murs tweeted: “No one should go to a concert and never come home.”

Demi Lovato said: “Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone.”

Lorde added: “Every musician feels sick & responsible tonight - shows should be safe for you. Truly a worst nightmare. sending love to Manchester & Ari.”

As well as her forthcoming gigs in London, Grande has concerts scheduled in Belgium, Poland, Germany, Switzerland, France, Portugal, Spain, Italy and South America.

There is no official word as yet on whether those shows will go ahead.

Manchester Arena, meanwhile, is due to host three gigs by Take That later this week, followed by WWE, Kings of Leon and the Vitality Netball Superleague.

The venue, formerly known as the MEN Arena, has a maximum capacity of 21,000 - with around 18,000 for concerts.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande has indefinitely suspended her world tour.

The 23-year-old singer has reportedly pulled out of her next concert, in London on Thursday, and is currently planning to reschedule the rest of her European shows following a suspected terrorist attack at her show in Manchester, North West England, on Monday , which saw 22 people killed and over 50 injured in an explosion at the end of the gig.

According to TMZ, Ariana will put gigs in the UK, Belgium, Poland, Germany and Switzerland on hold, though no official announcement has yet been made.

Sources told the website the ‘Problem’ singer is ‘’in hysterics’’ and incapable of performing right now and she and her team are ‘’deeply concerned’’ about security.