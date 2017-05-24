LOS ANGELES-Kristen Stewart has admitted her directorial debut for short film ‘Come Swim’ was a walk in the park.

The 27-year-old actress put herself into the director’s chair for upcoming short film ‘Come Swim’ and she says having a big budget allowed it to be an easy project.

Speaking to Britain’s Guardian newspaper, she said: ‘’People who are much more talented and inspired couldn’t ever have the opportunity to make a short film for the amount of money I was given to make this. I had eight days to shoot it. It was the most comfy process.’’

The film, which is based on a man who sinks to the bottom of the ocean, is described as ‘’a poetic, impressionistic portrait of a heartbroken man underwater’’.