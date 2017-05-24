LOS ANGELES-Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan is reportedly working on a new TV show about Russian oligarchs.

The ‘Mean Girls’ actress was overheard telling guests during a party at the Cannes Film Festival about her new project, which will centre on the lives of the super-wealthy in Russia. A source shared: ‘’She was saying she’s writing it with a partner for Netflix. ‘’And that they’re writing it every day while she’s in town. She described it as being about ‘Russian oligarchs’ - three princesses, and covering different ages.’’

However, the flame-haired star admitted that the finer details of the show are still to be decided.

The insider told the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column: ‘’She plans to act and co-direct or direct, but said she hasn’t decided yet.’’

The 30-year-old actress - who was previously engaged to Russian businessman Egor Tarabasov - is reported to have likened the new show to the Netflix drama series ‘The OA’, which has generally been well received by critics.

What’s more, Lindsay was telling guests at the bash that ‘’she’s going to Moscow to see some of the people that are working on it with her’’.

Meanwhile, the ‘Machete’ star - who has battled drug addiction and alcoholism - previously admitted that turning 30 in July 2016 marked a turning point in her life.

The actress said her landmark birthday helped her to realise what was and was not important, as well as what makes her ‘’truly happy’’.