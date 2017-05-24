LOS ANGELES:- Zack Snyder has stepped back from directing ‘Justice League’ - which is in post-production - to grieve for his late daughter, who committed suicide in March. The 51-year-old filmmaker - whose daughter Autumn died by suicide in March - has confirmed he will be ‘’stepping back’’ from the upcoming DC Comics movie, which is currently in post-production, whilst his wife Deborah Snyder - who is a producer on Justice League - will be taking a break from working on the movie. He said: ‘’In my mind, I thought it was a cathartic thing to go back to work, to just bury myself and see if that was the way through it.

The demands of this job are pretty intense. It is all-consuming. And in the last two months, I’ve come to the realisation ... I’ve decided to take a step back from the movie to be with my family, be with my kids, who really need me. They are all having a hard time. I’m having a hard time.