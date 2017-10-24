LOS ANGELES-Bob Dylan paid tribute to his late friend Tom Petty with a cover of ‘Learning to Fly’ during a gig in Colorado.

Dylan, 76, performed the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers hit during the encore at his concert at the 1STBANK Centre in Broomfield, Denver on Saturday night the day after what would have been Tom’s 67th birthday.

Tom died aged 66 on October 2 after being rushed to UCLA hospital in Santa Monica, California, following a cardiac arrest and was laid to rest at the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine in Pacific Palisade on October 16.

Following his friend and former bandmate’s death Bob said in a statement to Rolling Stone: ‘’It’s shocking, crushing news. I thought the world of Tom. He was a great performer, full of the light, a friend, and I’ll never forget him.’’

The pair toured together in the 80s and were also co-members of super-group the Traveling Wilburys, along with late Beatles star George Harrison, Elo’s Jeff Lynne and ‘Pretty Woman’ singer Roy Orbison. Petty and Lynne co-wrote ‘Learning To Fly’ in 1991 for the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers album ‘Into the Great Wide Open’.