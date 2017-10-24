LOS ANGELES-Jason Momoa and Amber Heard have completed filming on ‘Aquaman’. The ‘Game of Thrones’ star took to his Instagram account to pay tribute to the cast and crew as production on the hotly-anticipated movie completed in Australia, and he thanked Justice League’s Zack Snyder for choosing him for the part. He posted several snaps of his time shooting the motion picture and added the caption: ‘’So many beautiful memories it’s been awesome going through my phone. I wish I could show more Mahalo to my team you know who u are I will take you with me in my heart always. Mahalo to Australia for being so amazing to me and for respecting my Ohana I am going to miss so many.’’ Momoa’s co-star Amber, 31, also took to her Instagram account to reveal she was celebrating the end of filming, and thanked her ‘’aqua hubby’’ - who plays the titular character - for all the ‘’laughs and madness’’.

She wrote: ‘’It’s a wrap!

‘’Happy official wrap, aqua hubby!!! Loved working with you

Amazing 7 months. Will miss all the laughs and madness you bring....’’

Momoa paid tribute to Heard, admitting he is ‘’super proud’’ of the star.