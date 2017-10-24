LOS ANGELES:- Snoop Dogg has announced his 16th studio album, ‘Make America Crip Again’, and takes a pop at US President Donald Trump in the title track. The 46-year-old rapper has released audio of the title track which references his on-going feud with US President Donald Trump, who has previously hit out at the star on Twitter. Explaining his album title, Snoop told CNN: ‘’Certain people feel like we should make America ‘great again,’ but that time they’re referring to always takes me back to separation and segregation, so I’d rather make America Crip again.