LOS ANGELES-Joseph Kahn has slammed Lady GaGa for her revelations about the ‘Edge of Glory’ video.

Gaga explained there was drama during the shoot in her new Netflix documentary ‘Five Foot Two’, when she said: ‘’When I shot the music video for this song, I had a fight with the director,’’ but Joseph took to Twitter to hit back at her claims.

He wrote: ‘’That story Gaga says about the Edge of Glory video shoot is wrong. But have at it.

‘’Since you asked. None of this is true lol. No fight. No ultimatum. No firing. Not even quitting. Just me walking away from silliness.

‘’It’s amazing the tea I don’t spill. I’m just that good.’’

It was previously claimed that Gaga and her team rejected Kahn’s concept for the video, which included a mermaid seascape and shots of the Brooklyn Bridge.

And after the video initially aired in 2011, Kahn insisted he was not involved.

He tweeted: ‘’I did not direct Lady Gaga’s ‘’Edge of Glory’’ video. Lady Gaga did. No, I don’t co-direct. One canvas, one paintbrush. Respect the art. Very simple rule with me.’’

Kahn is no stranger to controversy and recently claimed that Beyoncé copied Taylor Swift’s ‘Bad Blood’ look for ‘Formation’.

He said: ‘’I suddenly understood the conflict of what’s going on in society and what battle rap serves, what prism to look at the movie through. It’s not ‘Formation’ at all. They try to say she’s wearing a black crop top and Beyoncé wore a black crop top. But they don’t see in 2015 in ‘Bad Blood,’ Taylor Swift was wearing a black crop top. I really do think, by the way, that Beyoncé copied ‘Bad Blood.’’’