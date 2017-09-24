NEW YORK:- Ed Sheeran’s dance pop track ‘Shape of You’ has become the most played song ever on Spotify, ending the 11-month reign of Drake’s ‘One Dance.’ The English songwriter’s easygoing song about looking for love at a bar has been heard 1.318 billion times on the world’s most popular streaming service as of Friday, a notch above “One Dance.” “Shape of You” came out in January as one of the first songs on Sheeran’s chart-topping album “Divide.” The album was the first by the ginger-haired guitarist since he was propelled to stardom by the ballad “Thinking Out Loud,” which remains Spotify’s sixth most streamed track ever.