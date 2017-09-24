NEW YORK:- Ed Sheeran’s dance pop track ‘Shape of You’ has become the most played song ever on Spotify, ending the 11-month reign of Drake’s ‘One Dance.’ The English songwriter’s easygoing song about looking for love at a bar has been heard 1.318 billion times on the world’s most popular streaming service as of Friday, a notch above “One Dance.” “Shape of You” came out in January as one of the first songs on Sheeran’s chart-topping album “Divide.” The album was the first by the ginger-haired guitarist since he was propelled to stardom by the ballad “Thinking Out Loud,” which remains Spotify’s sixth most streamed track ever.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 24-Sep-2017 here.
‘Shape of You ‘most streamed ever on Spotify
