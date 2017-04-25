LOS ANGELES-Amber Heard has confirmed her relationship with Elon Musk in an Instagram post.

The ‘Danish Girl’ actress - who split from Johnny Depp last year after 15 months of marriage - has been rumoured to be dating the billionaire since last July and she has now shared a picture of them together on her Instagram account.

In the picture, the 31-year-old beauty had her arm around the 45-year-old Tesla founder and he had a kiss mark from her red lipstick visible on his cheek.

And earlier on Sunday, the couple were spotted holding hands as they enjoyed a day of being tourists in Australia, where Amber is currently filming ‘Aquaman’.

The pair were also joined by two of Elon’s six sons as they went ziplining in the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary on the Gold Coast. The public outing comes shortly after the ‘Rum Diary’ actress’ father, David, said his daughter is keen to settle down and have children of her own with Elon, who recently divorced actress Talulah Riley for the second time.

He said: ‘’Amber and Elon are both very serious about each other. She would love to get married.

‘’One of the things they want to do is settle down and have a family. They are making plans for that.’’

And the ‘Magic Mike XXL’ star’s family are all said to approve of her relationship with the businessman.

A source previously said: ‘’Amber and Elon are very serious. She wants to get married again and she would love to get pregnant with him. ‘’Amber wants nothing more than to be a mum and it’s definitely something that will happen sooner rather than later if everything goes according to plan. ‘’Elon is great for her, he is very challenging and she loves the fact that he’s an intellectual. Her parents approve of the match and would love to see them get married and have a family.’’