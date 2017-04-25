LOS ANGELES-Bella Hadid has praised her ‘’tough as nails’’ mother Yolanda Hadid in a gushing Instagram post.

The 20-year-old model - who, along with her brother Anwar, also suffers with the autoimmune disorder - took to Instagram to praise her 53-year-old mother for her new book ‘Believe Me’, which reveals how she has coped with her Lyme disease diagnosis.

Bella wrote: ‘’Mommy, I’m so proud of you for opening up about a very important and sensitive part of our lives. You didn’t choose this path for yourself, nor did you choose to victimize yourself. Instead you continued to raise me, my brother and sister in the best way possible, wrote a book to help all of those suffering around the world, and slowly but surely found your happiness again. Whether that be with Lyme Disease, mental wellness, immune diseases or just being understood in general. I know how hard it was for me to see how much you struggled in the past few years and vice-versa, but to see others constantly judge you and doubt you while you were down was even worse. Hundreds of doctors appointments around the world, uncountable medications and IVs, remedies, the blood, the pain and tears... to help yourself and help people around the world find their voice, find a proper cure and a proper diagnostic.