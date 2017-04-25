LOS ANGELES-Justin Bieber says he is in a better place now than he was in the past and compared a throwback picture of his mugshot from 2014 to a new smiling selfie on Instagram. The 23-year-old singer shared a picture of his mugshot from his 2014 arrest, alongside a current snap of himself, on Instagram and said that while he is ‘’not exactly where I want to be’’, he is happier than he has been in some time.

He wrote: ‘’I LOVE THIS because it reminds me IM NOT EXACTLY WHERE I WANT TO BE BUT THANK GOD IM NOT WHERE I USED TO BE!! THE BEST IS YET TO COME DO YOU BELIEVE IT? (sic).’’

The 2014 mugshot was taken after Justin was charged with a DUI when he was stopped by police for drag racing in Miami, Florida.

Justin has been a controversial figure since shooting to fame with his single ‘Baby’ in 2010 and has had a number of issues with the law, paparazzi and fans.

In 2016, Justin revealed he would not be bringing his ‘Purpose’ world tour to Argentina, after he was warned in 2015 that he would be arrested if he entered the country again. Judge Albert Julio Banos allegedly ordered the ‘Boyfriend’ hitmaker’s ‘’immediate detention’’ because of a warrant stemming from an incident which took place in Buenos Aires in 2013.