LOS ANGELES:- American model Kendall Jenner has claimed ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ is ‘’sad’’. The 21-year-old model and her family members have become worldwide stars because of their appearances on the show, but Kendall has confessed that it’s a ‘’depressing’’ scenario. Speaking on the programme, Kendall said: ‘’The fact that everyone’s lives revolve around a show and to make someone happy with a show is the most sad depressing thing.’’ Kendall’s sentiment was echoed by her half-sister Khloe Kardashian, who admitted that not everyone in the family is supportive of the programme. She shared: ‘’We all don’t think that it’s a good idea that they film this show.’’