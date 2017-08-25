LOS ANGELES:- Amy Schumer has slammed critics who commented on her salary demands from Netflix. The star initially negotiated an $11 million deal for ‘The Leather Special’ which will air on the streaming service but after discovering that Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle were each offered $20 million per special with the company, she went back and demanded more money, according to Variety. When some people commented that Amy, 36, did not deserve to be in the same pay bracket as Rock and Chappelle, she took to Instagram to hit back.–MSN