LOS ANGELES - Demi Lovato has finally announced the title and date of her next album, and it’s coming sooner than you think. ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ marks her sixth release and sees her incorporating a much more soulful sound - as we heard on the single ‘Sorry Not Sorry’. The 25-year-old released the lead single in July, and now she’s finally ready to share details on her forthcoming album. She posted a teaser of what sounds like the title track for ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ on Instagram, along with the release date, and announced that it would be officially available to pre-order. It’s the follow-up to her 2015 album ‘Confident’ which featured the sensational multi-Platinum single ‘Cool for the Summer’.