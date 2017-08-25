LOS ANGELES - Lady GaGa’s has announced her upcoming documentary will be called ‘Lady Gaga: Five Foot Two’.

The 31-year-old singer’s upcoming special is due to air on HBO in September and Gaga has taken to her Instagram page to share a clip; a video of herself at the Super Bowl earlier this year which she captioned ‘’GagaFiveFootTwo’’.

It was previously revealed that the one-off special will give fans unprecedented access to the star and will focus on the past year of her life, including the release of her comeback album ‘Joanne’ last October.

A source previously said: ‘’This the first time Gaga has offered no-holds-barred access like this.

‘’And the past 12 months have been huge for her. ‘’She made her comeback with her fifth album last October, split from her fiancé Taylor Kinney and broke into the acting world with ‘American Horror Story’.

‘’The film will cover all these pivotal moments in a very candid fashion.

‘’They had hoped to have the film ready in time to premiere at Cannes Film Festival in May but it took longer than anticipated.’’ Meanwhile, Gaga is dividing her time between acting and music at the moment, with her upcoming starring role in the Warner Bros. remake of ‘A Star Is Born’.