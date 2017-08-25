It wouldn’t be a lie if we say that people of Pakistan have every kind of talent and thousands have astonished international audiences on international platforms.

Sajid Ali, a public figure from Karachi, did voice impressions of more than 50 singers and celebrities.

The video went viral since the day he uploaded it on his Facebook page.

This talented man has an online family of 158,392 people from all over Facebook, who appreciate and enjoy the funny and humorous content produced by him.

We are amazed by how quickly he switches from doing the voice impression of one singer to another.

If you’re blindfolded, you won’t be able to tell if it’s Atif Aslam singing or Sajid Ali – he is that good.

It’s almost unbelievable that he mimics the GREAT singer Qurat-ul-Ain Baloch just as easily as the male singers.

The transition between ne impression and the other is flawless. Ali performed songs of every genre in this video which is hard to digest. He also mimicked Bollywood singers like Udit Narayan, Mohit Chauhan, Jagjit Singh and legendary actors like Amitabh Bachan.

Here, give it a listen.