LAHORE-The exclusive screening of Pakistan’s latest Lollywood flick Saya-e-Khudaye Zuljalal was hosted by the renowned designer Amir Adnan at Cinepax Cinema at The Ocean mall on 18th December 2016. The cast and crew of the movie including legendary artist Javed Sheikh, Jia Ali, Amir Qureshi, Nimra Khan, Rachel Gill and Noor Bukhari graced the occasion with their presence. Saya E Khuda E Zuljalal is the story of the national heroes of Pakistan during the Indo-Pak 1965 War. The story revolves around the country’s transition from her independence till date. The film is directed by Umair Fazli and being supported by Pakistan Air Force and Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The director of Saya-e-Khuda-e-Zuljalal Umair Fazli , comes from the family of renowned Pakistani film maker Syed Sibtain Fazli, who has some popular Silver Jublee hits to his credit including Dupatta. He also introduced the veteran actors like Zeba, Deeba , Muhammad Ali and Talat Hussain to Lollywood.