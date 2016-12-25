METRO-LOS ANGELES-Jennifer Lopez and Drake are reportedly ‘’smitten’’ with one and other and are said to be officially dating.

The 47-year-old singer and the 30-year-old ‘One Dance’ rapper are said to be ‘’smitten’’ with one and other and are not ‘’bothered’’ by their 17-year age gap.

A source said: ‘’Jen and Drake have tried to keep their romance under wraps by suggesting they are just working together, but the truth is they are an item. ‘’They have been seeing each other for a number of weeks and her friends are saying she is already smitten. ‘’The age gap doesn’t bother them. ‘’They have fun together and that’s all that matters.’’

However, one person who is not so pleased with the ‘On The Floor’ hitmaker’s romance with Drake is his former flame Rihanna, 28.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: ‘’People in Rihanna’s circle are saying she is very unhappy about the whole thing.

‘’Only a few months ago she and Drake were still together.

‘’Jen is one of her friends in the industry which made her all the more surprised.’’

It comes after the pair were rumoured to have gotten close after reportedly working on music together.

The ‘Hotline Bling’ hitmaker was spotted at Jennifer’s Las Vegas show on December 10 and also made an appearance at her ‘All I Have’ concert in Las Vegas.

Taking to Instagram both Drake and Jennifer shared a selfie together at the Vegas show.

Alongside the photo, the Latino beauty wrote: ‘’Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!! @champagnepapi #lovehim #jlovegas #ALLIHAVE (sic)’’

Both the ‘Boy Next Door’ actress and the hip-hop star are both single after Drake and the ‘Work’ hitmaker ended their on-off romance in October.

And the bronze-haired beauty - who has six-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony - called off her relationship with her 29-year-old backing dancer, Casper Smart earlier this year, after four years together.