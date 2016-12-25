LAHORE-The Emporium Mall by Nishat Group has revealed the sensational Mahira Khan as the face of the Emporium in their latest campaign. The campaign comprises of Mahira experiencing different facets of the Emporium Mall during her trip.

Mahira Khan is Pakistan’s most sought after female celebrity having earned fame from super hit TV Serial Humsafar. She has since graced some of the country’s most glamorous covers and appeared in several more successful TV serials and Pakistani films. She is now set to release her latest international venture and Bollywood debut beside global heartthrob, Shah Rukh Khan in his upcoming movie Raees set to release on 25th January 2017. Mahira has also been an active member of the society due to her contribution to social causes and appearances at platforms like TED X in Lahore.

Iqraa H. Mansha, Managing Director at the Emporium Mall said, “We feel that stars like Mahira Khan represent the rapidly changing face of progressive Pakistan internationally. Working with Mahira for our latest campaign was natural and indeedsynergetic whereby we look to bring a retail revolution to Pakistan through the Emporium Mall and what better person to work with, than someone who herself has brought a revolution to the industry she is in”

The Emporium Mall by Nishat Group is home to over 200 retail brands comprising of some of the most sought after lifestyle and culinary outlets, an impressive nine-screen Cineplex, banquet halls for all occasions, a children’s recreational zone called the Fun Factory, a soon to open boutique hotel and a hypermarket for all kinds of shopping requirements. Within only a few months of opening, the mall has managed to surpass multiple retail avenues with ground-breaking footfall of 700,000+ people in the month of November. It is the only such medley of retail and leisure perfection, designed by UK-based architectural firm AHR-Global for a rich indulging experience to enjoy the flavours of the world. Pakistan’s largest shopping mall is also the first to be designed as per European standards purpose-built to provide shopping experience accompanied with entertainment for everyone under one roof. An international team of architects and experts has been engaged to achieve the nonpareil quality of design along with the top health and safety and fire/earthquake standards.