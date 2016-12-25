LOS ANGELES-Taylor Swift is calling for parts of her groping lawsuit to be edited for her ‘’safety’’.

The 27-year-old singer filed a lawsuit back in July regarding an alleged groping incident involving radio DJ David Mueller - who allegedly groped the ‘Bad Blood’ hitmaker’s behind underneath her dress during a meet-and-greet in 2013 - and has now called for parts of her statement to be redacted due to ‘’safety and privacy concerns’’ before they are publicly released.

In documents obtained by E! News, the pop megastar’s lawyers claim: ‘’The transcript contains confidential and sensitive personal information that, if publicly released, could jeopardise the safety of the Parties in this action and run the real risk of tainting the jury pool at the upcoming trial.’’

Taylor’s team also state they are concerned that if the statements go public without being edited to protect her, people who doubt her side of the story may ‘’threaten’’ her.

The lawyers added: ‘’The same people who have threatened Ms. Swift in the past, as well as copy cats, may be emboldened by public attention.’’

The ‘Blank Space’ singer said in her videotaped deposition - which was obtained by E! News in October - that David’s actions were ‘’completely intentional’’ as he allegedly put his hand up her dress when the pair posed for a photo.

She said at the time: ‘’Right as the moment came for us to pose for the photo, he took his hand and put it up my dress and grabbed onto my ass cheek and no matter how much I scooted over it was still there,’’ she revealed. ‘’It was completely intentional, I’ve never been so sure of anything in my life.’’

And the ‘Shake It Off’ musician recalled feeling ‘’violated’’.

She added: ‘’I remember being frantic, distressed, feeling violated in a way I had never experienced before.

‘’A meet-and-greet is supposed to be a situation where you’re thanking people for coming, you’re supposed to be welcoming people into your home, which is the arena for that day, and for someone to violate that hospitality in that way, I was completely stunned.’’