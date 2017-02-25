KARACHI - Fashion Pakistan Week 2017 ended on a high note with the special segment featuring the top designers of the country in the celebration of decade of this platform. With silhouettes ghararas, saris, gowns, hand embroidered leather jackets and technicolour prints, this year the collections was wrapping up against the summer. FPW grand finale witnessed a host of celebrities making their way to ramp that added glitz and glamour. The last day of the fashion week showcased a fantastic line up of designers starting up with Nida Azwer followed by Inaaya, Fashion DNA, Munib Nawaz, Zuria Dor, The pink tree company, Jeem, Sonya Battla, Gulabo, Toni& Guy, Amir Adnan, Amato and Deepak Perwani.

Day two of fashion week began with more buzz and hype by Nida Azwer. She opened the night with her terrific collection titled ‘White Label’. Inspired from the Sindh’s old age embroideries the collection introduced traditional silhouettes with contemporary twists across the range of intricately worked ghararas, duppatas and ajkans on neutral tones including off white, beige and grey. Next up was Inaaya, her collection created quite a stir among the audience and her creativity could be seen by her collection. Ayesha Toor stopped the show for the designer. Giving men’s wear their individual stamp, Munib Nawaz came up with his collection, which included a hand embroidered leather biker jacket with matching pants and shirts to end a very relaxed summer wardrobe collection.

Zuriador showcased the ‘tropical romanticism’ collection, which showed young designers artistic mind and creativity. She won a huge applause from the audience. The internationally acclaimed designer Amato graced the ramp with his intricate collection.

The audience also witnessed the enchanting presentation of Tony&Guy and their collection was all about being fashion conscious but not fashion obsessed.

Men’s wear Guru Amir Adnan showcased his collection titled “Aesthetics of everyday”, which showed a new frontier and draws appeal from the mundane by blurring the line of divide.

Deepak Perwani came up with minimal embellishment, lace, crystals and shades of blue waters. Tooba and Noor Hassan walked the ramp for the designer. Last but not least the finale came to an end with the special segment featuring top Pakistani designer collection. The maestro in this segment included BuntoKazmi, Deepak Perwani, HSY, Maheen Khan, Nomi Ansari, Sana Safinaz, Shamaeel Ansari and Umar Sayeed.

The PR of the fashion week was handle by Take II.

THE PINK TREE COMPANY

The pink tree company collection ‘Jahan – A world within a world’ is made up of emerald greens, peacock blues and sun kissed oranges silks and hand woven organza. Alongside delicate digitalized hand painted repeat prints, a gold metal thread embroidery technique called “zardozi” has been used to embellish these garments. Forever inspired by literature, hand-written calligraphy has been translated into romantic embroidery, such as “joon-am” which is farsi for “love of my life”.

Nida Azwer

The Khalarai Collection: “The Khalarai” is deeply entrenched in a serious endeavor to revive and rejuvenate traditional craft, specifically embroideries in Pakistan. Drawing inspiration from interior Sindh’s age-old embroideries, the atelier meticulously reinvents stitches such as the Hurmich, Seesha Tanka and Moti Tanka.

Munib Nawaz

Munib Nawaz collection was the fabrications and processes - handmade slub cotton tailored into a bomber jacket or over dyed soft denim shirting. Stand out pieces included a hand embroidered leather biker jacket and a tailored jacket constructed entirely from traditional “rilli” patchwork.

Zuria dor

Zuria Dor collection, ‘Tropical romanticism’, is inspired by tropical tranquil colors found in nature; calming visual effects start with subtle, elusive tones which gradually get darker throughout the collection finishing with teal and midnight blue dresses.

Deepak Perwani

The Deepak Perwani collection PURE takes its inspiration from the purity of the morning sky and the clear waters of the sea. Minimal embellishment, lace, crystals and shades of blue waters define a certain sense of calm in this collection. The PURE collection is both for ladies and gentleman.

Gulabo

Gulabo collection ‘The hippie trail’ was inspired by the hippy movement of the sixties and seventies and those travelling through the mountain trails of Pakistan. Gulabo recycled their fabric cuttings which were collected and given to local charities to make patchwork quilts.

Toni & Guy

The powerhouse behind Hair Fashion Scout II is the Creative Director Saeeda Mandviwala, who has been a pioneer in introducing exemplary fashion trends in Pakistan. TONI&GUY collection at FPW SS17 was all about being fashion conscious but not fashion obsessed.

The aim was to give a fresh and open-minded outlook on how to enhance the look with makeup. The effortlessly cool side of one’s personality can been seen in the wardrobe inspired from London Fashion Week.

Amir Adnan

The collection Aesthetics of Everyday points to the concept that some activities and objects transcend cultural differences, individuality, and gender stereotypes to create basic utility. These activities and objects include dressing, grooming, and clothing.

Amato

The Amato Couture Spring/Summer collection for Fashion Pakistan Week showcased an array of romantic gowns in pastel hues. Delicate French lace and soft tulle with intricate flower embroidery and applique cascaded down the runway.

10 years of Segment

The Fashion Pakistan Council celebrated its 10 years in style with the most renowned fashion designers through an exclusive 10 year celebration Grand finale featuring Amir Adnan, BuntoKazmi, Deepak Perwani, HSY, Maheen Khan, NiloferShahid, Nomi Ansari, Sana Safinaz, Shamaeel Ansari and Umar Sayeed.

FAIZAN JAVED