LOS ANGELES-London-born star Adele is wanted by three casinos in Las Vegas for her residency. The ‘Hello’ hitmaker is the most sought-after woman in Sin City, with MGM, The Venetian and Caesars Resorts all courting the London-born star with the ‘’biggest deals ever put together’’ on the Las Vegas strip. One casino chief said: ‘’It is all-out war in Las Vegas for Adele’s signature. In a city that prides itself on high stakes gambling, three major casinos are rolling the dice to persuade Adele to perform at their resorts.

‘’The MGM has been aggressive in its pursuit of Adele. They would like her to be the first resident of their new Vegas Arena.’’ The residency could be worth an eye-watering £400,000 per night, while she would also be treated to a free penthouse room and unlimited food. Adele has initially intended to take a break at the end of her 25 tour, which finishes in July.

But the incredible sums of money being offered may convince the singer to change her mind. An insider told the Daily Star newspaper: ‘’Even though Adele has made over £100 million from her tour, this monetary deal could tempt her.’’

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed Adele is to perform at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

The 28-year-old singer will take to the stage to perform a track from her multi-platinum selling album ‘25’ at the ceremony, which is being hosted by James Corden at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on February 12.

This will be Adele’s fourth performance at the Grammys, having previously sang at the event in 2009, 2012 and 2016.

She has also been nominated in five categories, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year, whilst her album ‘25’ will be in the category for Best Pop Vocal Album against Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’, among others.