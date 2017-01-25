DUBAI-UAE authorities have penalised a centre for disabled people in Dubai for hosting US reality television star Kim Kardashian, describing its invitation as “pointless”.

The social development ministry said that the Rashid Centre for the Disabled violated regulations after receiving Kardashian without a permit, the Emirat Al-Youm newspaper said.

The ministry said it would not have granted a permit because it is “pointless to receive her,” according to the report, which did not specify the punishment.

During Kardashian’s visit, the students wore T-shirts featuring her picture that the management said were distributed by the American star.

Kardashian went to the centre in mid-January while she was in the Gulf emirate, apparently on her first visit abroad since the widely reported robbery targeting her in Paris in October.

The centre’s administration said it did not seek permission because time was limited, the paper reported.

The ministry said it was still investigating the case, warning that the penalty could extend to closing the centre, the paper reported.