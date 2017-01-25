LAHORE: Two Indian films Raees and Kabil are likely to be screened also in Pakistan, film exhibitors told The Nation on Wednesday.

The committee under the supervision of Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Irfan Siddiqui has forwarded its recommendations to the PM’s Secretariat after holding negotiations with all stakeholders.

After the self imposed ban on Indian films due to Indian aggression on borders with Pakistan the film exhibitors and cinema owners are now in favour of exhibiting them again. This was decided in a meeting recently held in Islamabad. Prime minister has been requested to allow import and exhibition of Indian movies.

Zoraiz Lashari, Chairman of Pakistan Film Exhibitors Association, said the ban on import of Indian films will soon be lifted and cinemas across the country will again start exhibiting them.

“In a meeting the policy was decided that from now on the federal ministry of information will issue the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to approve the import of new Indian films while the censor board will keep check and balance on it. We will follow the rules as were applied earlier. Funds will be generated to promote local film industry,” Zoraiz said.