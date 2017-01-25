LONDON-Kate Moss has launched a clothing range for Equipment inspired by the late David Bowie, which features garments with eyes embroidered on. The 43-year-old model has unveiled her 19-piece Spring/Summer 2017 collection with the French fashion house, and the catwalk icon’s designs are a tribute to the music legend - who tragically died in January 2016 - and his 1972 hit album ‘The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars’.
The capsule features shirts and blouses with eyes embroidered on, which is a nod to the ‘Starman’ hitmaker - who was known for having two different coloured eyes due to the condition called anisocoria - and his iconic eye make-up that saw him have a colourful lightning bolt decorated on his face.
Other items in the Kate Moss x Equipment line include a leather jacket, psychedelic star printed tops, as well as printed trousers, made from luxury silk material, all of which is available to buy online at www.equipmentfr.com/kate-moss.
However, this is not the first time the catwalk icon has created a collection for the fashion house, as the star first collaborated with Equipment in 2016.
And the fashion muse - who was first scouted to be a model at the age of 14 and has since boasted a career spanning almost three decades at the helm of the fashion business - has described herself as a ‘’workaholic’’.
Speaking previously, Kate - who has starred in campaigns for fashion houses including Burberry, Dior and Yves Saint Laurent - said: ‘’We have to live together, work together, we want to have fun at the same time.
‘’We are workaholics, so if you work all the time we want to have fun.’’
This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 25-Jan-2017 here.