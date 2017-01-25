LONDON-Kate Moss has launched a clothing range for Equipment inspired by the late David Bowie, which features garments with eyes embroidered on. The 43-year-old model has unveiled her 19-piece Spring/Summer 2017 collection with the French fashion house, and the catwalk icon’s designs are a tribute to the music legend - who tragically died in January 2016 - and his 1972 hit album ‘The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars’.

The capsule features shirts and blouses with eyes embroidered on, which is a nod to the ‘Starman’ hitmaker - who was known for having two different coloured eyes due to the condition called anisocoria - and his iconic eye make-up that saw him have a colourful lightning bolt decorated on his face.

Other items in the Kate Moss x Equipment line include a leather jacket, psychedelic star printed tops, as well as printed trousers, made from luxury silk material, all of which is available to buy online at www.equipmentfr.com/kate-moss.

However, this is not the first time the catwalk icon has created a collection for the fashion house, as the star first collaborated with Equipment in 2016.

And the fashion muse - who was first scouted to be a model at the age of 14 and has since boasted a career spanning almost three decades at the helm of the fashion business - has described herself as a ‘’workaholic’’.

Speaking previously, Kate - who has starred in campaigns for fashion houses including Burberry, Dior and Yves Saint Laurent - said: ‘’We have to live together, work together, we want to have fun at the same time.

‘’We are workaholics, so if you work all the time we want to have fun.’’