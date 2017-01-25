When a young girl met Kate Middleton during a royal visit in Norfolk, England on Tuesday morning, she asked the one question we'd all like to know the answer to, reports Harpers Bazaar. What's it like to be a real-life Princess? Kate opened up as she met with several families and children, including four-year-old Daisy, at a center run by East Anglia's Children's Hospices, one of the many charities she is patron of.

"She was quite chatty," Daisy's mother Michala explained to People. "My daughter Daisy asked Kate what it was like to be a real princess, and Kate said she's very lucky that she's very well looked after by her husband." (Which is a little bit regressive, but that's the monarchy for you.)

During her visit, Kate, who was dressed in a boucle suit from British high street brand Hobbs, was introduced to staff and volunteers at the hospice before she got stuck in at an art therapy session.

Kate's latest official engagement comes after it was confirmed that Prince William will quit his job as an air ambulance pilot to carry out more work on behalf of Queen Elizabeth. It's likely that we'll see Kate take on more engagements too.