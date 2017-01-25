LOS ANGELES-Romantic musical “La La Land” led the Oscar nominations on Tuesday with 14 nods, including the top prize of best picture and best actor nominations for its stars, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

It will contend with sci-fi movie “Arrival” with eight nods; war movie “Hacksaw Ridge”; modern western “Hell or High Water”; and dramas “Manchester by the Sea,” “Moonlight”, “Hidden Figures,” “Lion” and “Fences.”

The 14 nominations of “La La Land” for the highest honors in the movie industry equaled the record held by 1997 blockbuster “Titanic” and the 1950 film “All About Eve.”

In the best actor category, Gosling will compete with Casey Affleck, who plays a grieving father in “Manchester by the Sea”; “Fences” star Denzel Washington; British actor Andrew Garfield of “Hacksaw Ridge” and Viggo Mortensen’s unorthodox dad in “Captain Fantastic.”

In a key difference from 2106 and 2015, seven people of color were among the acting nominees, and four of the five best picture contenders told African-American or Indian stories.

They included supporting actor nominees Dev Patel for “Lion,” and Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris for “Moonlight,” the tale of a young boy struggling with his sexual identity in an impoverished Miami neighborhood.

“Hidden Figures,” about three black female mathematicians working on the U.S. space program in the 1960s, brought a supporting actress nod for Octavia Spencer.

Last year, all 20 acting nominees were white, unleashing an #OscarsSoWhite backlash on social media for the second consecutive year.

Some notable absences on Tuesday’s list included Annette Bening’s star turn in “20th Century Women” and Amy Adams performance as a linguist in “Arrival.”

Martin Scorsese’s religious passion project “Silence,” which was 28 years in the making, was missing from the main categories and earned just one nomination, for sound editing.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood on Feb. 26.

Key nominations

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Denzel Washington, Fences

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Original Screenplay

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou, The Lobster

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Mike Mills, 20th Century Women

Best Animated Film

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Best Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine, Denmark

A Man Called Ove, Sweden

The Salesman, Iran

Tanna, Australia

Toni Erdmann, Germany

Best Documentary Film

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th