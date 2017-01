KARACHI: Director Ahsan Rahim has cast actress Maya Ali opposite Ali Zafar in his upcoming movie ‘Tifa in Trouble’.

This will be the debut Pakistani film for both the actors.

It will be an action-comedy film whose shooting will begin soon.

Maya Ali was also offered many roles before but she declined however; the actress has accepted the proposal this time.

She has previously worked in various famous TV dramas such as Diyar-e-Dil, Man Mayal and gathered praise for her performance.