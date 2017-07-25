LOS ANGELES:- Guns N’Roses is ‘’excited’’ about their new album and guitarist Richard Fortus said things are great in the band right now. The ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ hitmakers have been rumoured to be working on a follow-up to 2008’s ‘Chinese Democracy’ and guitarist Richard Fortus says the group - which also currently comprises Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagen - are in the best place they’ve been in since he joined in 2002. He told the St Louis Dispatch about the record: ‘’Everyone is excited about it. There’s a really magical thing now with the band.