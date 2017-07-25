LOS ANGELES-Jessica Chastain has been announced as the new face of Ralph Lauren’s latest fragrance titled Woman, and the brand has teased the news on social media.

The 40-year-old actress has joined forces with the American fashion house to star in the brand’s campaign for their new perfume titled Woman, which marks their first scent in almost 10 years.

And the company teased the news of their eau de parfum on social media. Alongside one image shared on Instagram, which was a close-up image of a woman in a tailored suit perched on a chair, it read: “Timeless elegance, modern ease.”

The face of Ralph Lauren’s new eau de parfum, Woman, will be unveiled tomorrow.

The brand also uploaded an image of a quote that read ‘’I am the designer of my own dreams.’’

And the post was captioned: ‘’The spirit of Woman by Ralph Lauren.’’

A short clip from the campaign, which simply captures flowers in a kaleidoscope-like motion, was also posted on the label’s photo-sharing site. The footage was captioned: ‘’Modern femininity, captured in the essence of tuberose, defines the new fragrance, Woman by Ralph Lauren.’’

Jessica has yet to share any news about her latest venture as she has recently been without internet connection whilst she travelled around Africa.

One image of the flame-haired beauty at the Hwang National Park in Zimbabwe, read: ‘’Sometimes being without Wi-Fi, cell service, Instagram, Twitter, and emails is exactly what you need.

I loved staying in Zimbabwe. I loved seeing the animals and being a visitor in their home.

There were no ovens and all the cooking was on the fire! Delicious. Loved our guide, Spike. Unparalleled knowledge of wildlife and nature. GL & I loved sitting by the fire and learning about the constellations above us.’’