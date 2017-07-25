LAHORE-Music sensation MominaMustehsan is all set to return Coke Studio for its historic tenth season in this August.

The multi-talented artist will be performing two songs in the upcoming season of Pakistan’s leading music platform, with the first one being produced by Strings and will also feature Coke Studio debutant Danyal Zafar.

Indeed this marks Momina’s second consecutive appearance on the platform as a featured artist.

Her debut performance at Coke Studio received critical acclaim where she performed a rendition of the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s “Afreen Afreen”, with veteran artist Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

The song is one of the most viewed music video on YouTube in Pakistan and is considered one of the biggest hits to come out of the platform itself.

Momina Mustehsan is also the goodwill ambassador of a cricket team, Islamabad United for the Pakistan Super League. As a solo artist, Momina is currently working on various new music projects including Cornetto Pop Rock Season 2.