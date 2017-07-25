The famous Urdu-Persian scholar, Naiyer Masud, today passed away in Lucknow, India at the age of 81, leaving a realm of his writings and novels to his mourning followers.

The legendary scholar who translated the German writer Franz Kafka into Urdu, was born on Nov 16, 1936 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. His father Masud Hasan Rizvi Adeeb, was a Persian professor at Lucknow University and the receiver of ‘Padma Shri’ for Literature and Education’ in 1970. He married Sabeeha Khatoon Rizvi on Sept 30, 1971 and had four children Timsal, Durdana, Saima and Samra.

He did his BA from Lucknow University in 1953 and his MA in 1955. Such was his acumen that he ended up getting two PhD degrees, one in Urdu from Allahabad University, and the other in Persian from Lucknow University.

Masud retired as head of the Persian department of Lucknow University. To his name, he carries the authorship of 35 novels including Seemiya, Itr-i Kafur, Ta’us Chaman ki Mayna and Ganjefa. All of his stories and books are read worldwide, and have been translated in almost all languages of the world, including Spanish, French, Polish, Finnish and Persian. The critics claim him to have a strong authority on Mir Anis, the famous Urdu poet.

In honor of his services and writings, Naiyer Masud received the Sahitya Akademi Award for Urdu in 2001 and the Saraswati Samman, India’s highest literary award in 2007.

Today, he is acknowledged as the South Asia’s foremost Urdu short-story writer.