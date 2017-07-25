LOS ANGELES-The Weeknd headed straight back to back to Los Angeles on Sunday so he could celebrate Selena Gomez’s birthday after missing her actual big day.

The ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ hitmaker missed the singer’s actual birthday on July 22 because he was headlining Lollapalooza Paris but made sure to head straight back to the US on Sunday so he could go out on a lunch date with the ‘Hands To Myself’ singer.

The pair were spotted in casual attire as they left their lunch date after about an hour inside, E! News reports.

Meanwhile, Selena celebrated her actual birthday with a pyjama party with some of her pals.

Alongside a picture of her with her cake, she wrote on Instagram: ‘’Thank you for all of my bday love. I couldn’t be more blessed. A lot of you don’t realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You. -think 25 is going to be epic. xo (sic)’’

And the 25-year-old singer asked her fans to donate to Lupus charity, the Lupus Research Alliance, in place of any gifts they wanted to send.

Alongside a link for a fundraising page, she added on Twitter: ‘’Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes! Asked my family and friends to make a donation -if you want to join (sic)’’

It comes after a source claimed The Weeknd has planned a romantic vacation to celebrate Selena’s birthday and she’s already excited by the prospect of spending some alone time with her boyfriend.

They explained: ‘’Selena is counting down the days until her birthday in less than two weeks because she’ll be seeing her boyfriend. He’s taking her on a surprise vacation. She has no idea where they are going but he has a break in his tour and has told her he’s taking her somewhere. She’s super excited!’’