Miley Cyrus' mother says the star is in no rush to get married to Liam Hemsworth at the moment because their relationship is so ''perfect''. The 24-year-old singer rekindled her relationship with fiancé Liam Hemsworth last year, two years after they called off their engagement, and Miley's mother Tish Cyrus revealed the pair have never been happier. Speaking to Mario Lopez on his radio show, Tish said: ''She is not eloping. She is not getting married. They are so freaking happy and living in Malibu



She’s so happy, and she’s always like, ‘I don’t know why everybody wants us to get married. It’s so perfect.’ ‘’She’s 24. She’s got time.’’ However, Tish believes that when the pair are finally ready to wed, it won’t be a huge extravaganza. She said: ‘’Of course I probably would [want a big wedding]. She would never do that, I don’t think. She’s a simple, simple girl. I don’t think so. I want all my kids to have big weddings.’’ Both Tish and her husband Billy Ray Cyrus are huge fans of Liam, 27, who first started dating Miley in 2010. Tish previously said: ‘’I will say I love Liam. I’ve known him forever. Absolutely cannot be more obsessed.’’ And Billy Ray added: ‘’He’s a good man. His family are great people. We love Liam. He’s just a great guy. ‘’We have been hanging out more in the last couple of months than the last couple of years.