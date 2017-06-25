LOSANGELES-Nicole Kidman has admitted her children were upset about her portrayal in ‘Paddington’.

The 50-year-old actress - who has Isabella, 24, and Connor, 22, with ex-husband Tom Cruise and Sunday, nine, and Faith, six, with spouse Keith Urban - admitted her younger children don’t know too much about her career, and though she was excited to work on a film they would be able to see, she now separates her personal and professional lives even more as the girls were upset by her character. She said: ‘’I did ‘Paddington’ and they were able to come and be a part of it, but they have very little understanding of what I o - their lives are obviously far more important.

‘’They saw ‘Paddington’ and were appalled because I played the villain, so I try to keep it separate for now.’’

Though the ‘Beguiled’ star has a ‘’moral compass’’ she considers when looking for work, she insists she isn’t in a position to be a ‘’control freak’’ about her career.

She told OK! magazine: ‘’I have a certain moral compass which I abide by in terms of what I will and won’t do as a human being. ‘’But a lot of the time you are not in a position of power.

‘’An actor can’t be a control freak. You have to be able to give yourself over to the process and be willing to change and be moulded.’’

After her own years of experience, Nicole is always happy to act as a ‘’mentor’’ to up-and-coming young actresses.

Asked her advice for young women coming into the business, she said: ‘’For a young actress, I always say, find out who you are because if you can, just be yourself’. I know that sounds very simple, but that’s the safest place to operate from.

‘’Also, find your mentors because it’s needed. I always offer that up to the younger generation. If you need it, I’m here.’’