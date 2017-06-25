Karachi-After the premiere of ‘Yalghaar’ in Islamabad, the epic war film is all set to rule foreign territories. The first overseas premiere will be held in New York, USA which will be followed by a special screening in Los Angeles. The crew’s next destination will be London, where the screening will be held at the prestigious Curzon Mayfair Theatre. The movie will be released in 22 countries, with a record breaking number of screens for a Pakistani film so far.

The New York film premiere will be held at the historic AMC Empire Theater in Times Square. The vibrant Pakistani community, officials from the Pakistani Consulate and Pakistan’s UN Mission New York, will attend the Eid opening of ‘Yalghaar’ on 25th June. The red carpet reception ceremony will be at Long Beach’s prestigious Golf Resort on 24thJune. The star cast attending the ceremony in New York are Humayun Saeed, Armeena Rana, Ayesha Omar, Adnan Siddiqui and Sana Bucha.

The cast members of movie ‘Yalghaar’will then be attending the red carpet ceremony and screening of the film in Los Angeles, the movie capital of the world. The screening will take place at the Writers Guild Theatre on 27th June, and dignitaries from LA including the Consul General of Pakistan, will be present along with the Hollywood press and media. The movie premiere in London will take place at the prestigious Curzon Mayfair Theatre on 29thJune. The major cast of ‘Yalghaar’, along with the movie director Dr. Hasan Rana, will be present on this occasion. It is a historical moment for any Pakistani film being shown at the Curzon Mayfair Theatre. ‘Yalghaar’ will be released with subtitles in English, Arabic and French languages.