LAHORE-Ajoka Theatre's “theatre for peace tour” of Indian Punjab came to a rousing and inspiring conclusion with a very warmly received performance of Shahid Nadeem's "Anhi Mai Da Sufna" (Blind Old Woman's Dream) at the Sangeet Natak Academy hall in Chandigarh.

There was not even standing room in the hall and the standing ovation went on for several minutes. Earlier the same play was performed for a very appreciative audience in Jalandhar and Amritsar.

Before the tour Ajoka held a HumsayaTheatre for Peace Festival in Amritsar where Pakistani and Indian plays on the theme of peace were performed. Ambassador Meem Afzal and Cheena Singh of Art Academy distributed certificates to the festival participants. The festival got very good media coverage as well. This was the 3rd Hamsaya Festival organized by Ajoka for its Theatre for Peace program.

Writer and the leading force behind Shahid Nadeem said that Ajoka’s theatre for peace tour proved a significant success as Ajoka was first Pakistani group which was allowed to perform in India after last year ban on Pakistani artists. Indian theatre community and audience took an extra ordinary interest in Pakistani productions and appreciated the message of Love, harmony and goodwill.

“Ajoka troupe led by Madeeha Gohar reached back Lahore, today afternoon via the Wahga border. Artists will now focus on an upcoming new production, which will be staged in Lahore next month,” he said.