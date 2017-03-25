LAHORE-In its continued efforts to set new benchmarks in the fields of art and entertainment, the HUM Network announces 'Hum Showcase', a three-day long event dedicated to presenting the best in fashionable ready-to-wear and luxury formals for Spring/Summer 2017. 'Hum Showcase' will take place in Karachi on the 20th, 21st and 22nd of April and will feature the work of some of the country's most illustrious designers.

Sultana Siddiqui, President of Hum Network, emphasizes the need for setting high standards in fashion and says, 'The Hum Network has always invested time and effort in supporting talent, whether in the realm of film, television and music or in this case, fashion. Our Bridal Couture Week platform is now in its 14th edition, regularly taking place twice a year. It is watched the world over, bringing forward the latest trends in Pakistani bridal fashion. Now, with Showcase, we want to bring the spotlight upon Pakistani pret and luxury-pret.

The designers confirmed to take part in 'Hum Showcase' include Adnan Pardesy, Ahmed Bham, Al-Zohaib Textiles featuring Cristina Senter/Maurizio Boscheri, Bunto Kazmi, Cotton&Cotton, Faraz Manan, Fahad Hussayn, Faiza Samee, Gul Ahmed, Grazia Pakistan Featuring Momina Teli & Deepak &Fahad, HSY, Jazib Qamar, Kayseria, Chapter 2 by Khaadi, Mahgul, Nomi Ansari, Rizwan Beyg, Shamaeel Ansari, Sania Maskatiya, Umar Sayeed, Wardha Saleem and Diva Presents Zaheer Abbas.

Veteran designer Rizwan Beyg has stepped in as show director and he explains that 'Showcase' will seek to promote real fashion. Nabila N-Pro and NGents) are partners for hair and makeup, on-ground PR will be handled by TakeII PR.