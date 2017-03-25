LOSANGELES:-Selena Gomez surprised a set of students taking part in an after school event to empower young women organised by Step Up. The 'Kill Em with Kindness' hitmaker joined Coach's CEO Victor Luis at the event, which was attended by girls from two high schools in Los Angeles - Alliance Margaret M. Bloomfield High School and Alliance Leichtman-Levine Environmental Science High School.



Taking to Instagram, Selena wrote: ''@instagram is celebrating world kindness day and I got to spend it with people who fully will change our world one day.

And in a statement, Selena added: ''I am truly thrilled to be involved with Coach and their support of Step Up. Step Up's mission to empower young women is personally important to me and something even more crucial in under-served communities. Working with the young women I met today was an inspirational experience I will never forget.''

Step Up's CEO Jenni Luke was also at the event, which aims to encourage young women to see and achieve their full potential.

She added in a statement: ''Step Up aims to inspire girls and when we ask our girls to name an inspiring woman, Selena Gomez's name pops up more than you could imagine. Her participation through the Coach Foundation really helps underscore our message to the girls to realize their capabilities and fulfill their aspirations.''