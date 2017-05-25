LOS ANGELES (TL): Camila Cabello has confessed she poured her heart out when Zayn Malik announced he was quitting One Direction. The former Fifth Harmony star has confessed she is a massive Directioner - 1D fans’ nickname - and said it was an ‘’end of an era’’ when the 24-year-old heartthrob announced his departure from the biggest boyband in March 2015. The ‘Bad Things’ hitmaker - who quit Fifth Harmony last year to launch a solo career - also admitted to having her own Twitter profile just to share her ramblings about the ‘History’ group - which without Zayn is comprised of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson - and that they inspired her to want to go on ‘The X Factor’ in the US in 2012.

She spilled: ‘’I mean, I was like a huge One Direction fan. They were like the reason why I tried out for ‘X-Factor’.

‘’I cried [when Zayn Malik left the band], not gonna lie. Because it’s the end of an era. It’s the end of an era. And obviously, like I literally - you don’t understand. I had a twitter account for One Direction. Like I was one of those fangirls at one point.’’

Although she was an emotional wreck when Zayn left and no doubt when the group decided to embark on a hiatus in March last year, Camilla says it’s been exciting to see the lads launch their solo careers as fans will now be able to see more of each of their personalities.

She told Zane Lowe on his Apple Beats 1 show: ‘’So, you know, it’s the end of something that’s really beautiful and inspired so many people.

‘It was a dream. Just like Fifth Harmony, the five of us were a dream to our fans and it’s beautiful. So obviously when anything comes to an end, it’s emotional for everybody. But it’s also exciting cause you’re like ‘Okay, what is he like? What does he want to say?’ And I think that’s why him [Zayn] and all the other boys: Niall [Horan], Harry [Styles], Louis [Tomlinson], and Liam [Payne] now coming out it’s like oh, now you get to see who the people were inside that group. And I think that’s just as exciting.’’