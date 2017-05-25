LOS ANGELES:- Chance the Rapper has called on school children in Chicago to help write the treatment for his song ‘LSD’ with Jamila Woods. The 24-year-old rapper has invited his 3.3 million followers to enter a competition for the chance to write the treatment for the promo for the track, which features on Chicago-based American soul singer Jamila’s project ‘Heavn’. Entrants will have until June 2 to complete their application. Alongside a statement announcing the contest, Chance - whose real name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett - wrote on his Twitter page: ‘’ATTENTION CPS STUDENT FILMMAKERS (sic)’’.



The message stated: ‘’The winning student will shadow the directors and production crew on the set for the day.’’ And Jamila, 27, added to the micro-blogging site: ‘’Looking for a CPS high school student to write the treatment for the LSD music video featuring me & @chancetherapper! Submissions due 6/2 (sic)’’ The winner, who has to submit a treatment in PDF form, will get to shadow the directors, Vincent Martell and Sam Bailey.