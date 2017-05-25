LOS ANGELES-Hailey Baldwin has landed the number one spot on Maxim’s annual Hot 100 list.

The 20-year-old model - who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and his wife Kennya - has been named the men’s publication’s hottest female this year, and the blonde-haired beauty is proud to land the accolade even though she is playing the title down.

Speaking about her achievement, she joked: ‘’I know, it’s really underwhelming.’’ Hailey appears scantily dressed on the cover as she adorns a black, mesh leotard, with black, lace, patent boots, and a gold chain necklace, which was photographed by Gilles Bensimon.

But the fashion starlet - who began her modelling career only three years ago aged 17 - has claimed she doesn’t ‘’need’’ anyone’s approval for the projects she embarks on.

She said: ‘’At the end of the day, I don’t need people’s approval.’’

Hailey has taken to social media to broadcast the news of her latest accolade, and to reveal more about her ‘’clumsy and quirky’’ character.

Alongside the cover shot, which she shared on her Instagram account, she wrote: ‘’number 1. my @maximmag hot 100 cover shot by @gilles_bensimon thank you Maxim! If only people knew how clumsy and quirky I really am lol (sic)’’. Meanwhile, Hailey is set to host James Corden’s ‘Drop The Mic’, which sees the ‘Gavin & Stacey’ funny man go head to head in a rap off with a celebrity, and the star thinks the presenting gig was ‘’a little bit inevitable’’ for her because she has ‘’always’’ been the entertaining person in her family.

She told Maxim magazine: ‘’I honestly always feel like it was a little bit inevitable for me. I was always the entertainer in my family. Everyone said, ‘That’s the one you got to watch out for.’’’