MILAN-Trussardi, one of Italy’s oldest fashion houses, wants to fly you away with a collection unveiled Sunday that had plenty of abstract aeroplane motifs, clothes that billowed like parachutes and even a few re-imagined pilot jumpsuits.

In her notes on the Spring/Summer 2018 designs shown in Milan, creative lead Gaia Trussardi, said the suits “are inspired by the free and enterprising spirit of great female travellers like Amelia Earhart”.

Never mind that things didn’t work out so well for the American aviator. She and her co-pilot vanished eight decades ago over the Pacific while trying to fly around the world.

Trussardi’s clothes had lots of silk, straps and belts. Abstract aeroplane silhouettes showed up on suits for men, who are increasingly common on what was once a fashion week reserved for women.

Some half-a-dozen houses will show co-ed collections over the six-day marathon on Milan.

There were also flat platform sandals with straps and gold buckles as well as plenty of high heels with straps that wrap around the ankles.

The journey was a big inspiration for Trussardi, but so was the destination. Flower prints, like the flora of a tropical locale, made their way on to the clothes as did the perhaps less welcome fauna of what appeared to be snakeskin.

True to its roots — the house started in 1911 as a glove manufacturer — Trussardi showed off new accessories.

The Gita bag has leather trim, a compact shape and details that bring to mind the labels and tags that accumulate on a well-travelled bag.

The fashion circus in Milan continues later on Sunday with highly-anticipated collection from Dolce & Gabbana, which will be the last blockbuster name set to send a collection down the catwalk during this fashion week.