LOS ANGELES:- Liam Payne’s next single will be released on October 20. The One Direction hunk has taken to Twitter to reveal that his second solo single, entitled ‘Bedroom Floor’, will be released in just under a month’s time. He added above their tweet: ‘’Yep! My new single #BedroomFloor comes out on the 20th October! (sic)’’. Meanwhile, the ‘Strip That Down’ singer recently revealed he struggled to produce his own new material after One Direction went on hiatus because his life with girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy and their six-month-old son Bear is drama-free.