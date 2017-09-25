LOS ANGELES-Charles Bradley, a soul singer who found fame in his later years, has died from cancer aged 68.

The former James Brown impersonator, nicknamed “the screaming eagle of soul” released his first album No Time For Dreaming in 2011, aged 62.

He had recently returned to live performance after receiving treatment for stomach cancer late last year. His death came just two weeks after the remainder of his 2017 tour dates were cancelled due to illness. Charles Bradley spent much of his life working odd jobs as a handyman - and some of it living on the streets, sleeping in subway cars in New York City.

But he continued to pursue music, having been inspired by the singer James Brown during a performance he saw as a teenager. He was eventually signed to a New York label in the early 2000s, securing a spot as the opening act on tour for soul revival singer Sharon Jones - who died last year aged 60.

He recorded a string of singles before the release of No Time for Dreaming a decade later. It was named one of Rolling Stone magazine’s best albums of the year.

His critical success led to live performances at some of the world’s top music festivals, including Glastonbury, Coachella, and Primavera Sound.