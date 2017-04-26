LOS ANGELES-Katy Perry has hinted that her next single is called ‘Bon Appétit’ by sharing a recipe about Cherry Pie and asking her fans to bake for her.

The 32-year-old pop beauty took to Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday to share with her 97.3m followers potential lyrics from the track.

She wrote on the micro-blogging site: ‘’Bake me a pie and you may get a surprise (sic)’’ And added the wink face and cherry emojis.

Katy then decided to send her fans a newsletter with the recipe for the ‘’World’s Best Cherry Pie’’ and followed this with a a picture of a rocket pie.

She captioned the graphic: ‘’Open and swipe up (sic)’’ Fans proceeded to bake Cherry Pies and tweet the singer with their photos. When one fan simply asked the star to reveal the surprise, she teased: ‘’There’s no tell but if you do (bake) there’s gift in the mail.(sic)’’ And eagle-eyed fans spotted that hidden in the recipe and method appears to be lyrics for the new track, which read: ‘’This pie is gonna hit that sweet tooth, boy / Calm those hungry eyes / Bon appétit, baby!’’ The brunette beauty first teased the single last month when she shared a video of her jamming out to the song on her Instagram story.

The track, which will be the follow-up to her number one smash ‘Chained to the Rhythm’, is expected to feature Ariana Grande.

Katy recently said she will have an album on the way, but she wants to release a few songs before giving her fans - known as KatyCats - the ‘’full meal’’ as she fells music listeners can only manage small chunks at a time. She explained: ‘’I’ve got something swirling, but, you know, I think I want to put out some songs first before I give them the full meal.

‘’I think we are digesting things in bite-size these days and that’s what we can handle. It’s not shade at all anything like that - you’ll know when it’s shade.

‘’But when someone has a 17 or 19-track album, you’re like, ‘Oh my God, I have to take a trip to Mars to listen to your record in full!’ I mean I love you, you’re my favorite dope artist, but like we want bite size. We, like, only read headlines. We don’t even read the whole story!’’