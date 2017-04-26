LOS ANGELES-A movie biopic of pop icon Madonna is in the works at Universal. Universal has acquired the rights to Elyse Hollander’s ‘Blond Ambition’ script, which charts the pop icon’s efforts to make her first album and her early struggles in the music business in the 80s.

The script, which topped the 2016 Black List, the industry ranking that tracks the most-liked unmade screenplays in Hollywood, also explores Madonna’s love life and her first experiences with fame. ‘Blonde Ambition’ is the debut script of Elyse, who previously worked with acclaimed director Alejandro G. Inarritu during the making of ‘Birdman’, which was released in 2014. Meanwhile, Universal executive vice-president of production Erik Baiers and Chloe Yellin, the firm’s director of development, have been handed the responsibility of overseeing the project on behalf of the movie studio, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Michael De Luca - who has recently worked on the ‘Fifty Shades franchise - is set to produce the biopic.

The Blondie singer was unimpressed with Madonna’s speech at the Women’s March in Washington in January, when she claimed she had ‘’thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House’’ after billionaire businessman Donald Trump won the US presidential election.

‘’There’s gotta be a resistance of some sort - a protest. Music is about to regain its edge.’’ Madonna’s remarks also caused the US President to slam the ‘Like a Prayer’ hitmaker.

President Trump said: ‘’Honestly, she’s disgusting. I think she hurt herself very badly. I think she hurt that whole cause.’’