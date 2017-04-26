LOS ANGELES-Miley Cyrus features in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the film’s director has revealed at the London premiere.

After lots of speculation, James Gunn told Newsbeat she’s in the new film for “half a second”. He said the wr ecking ball singer agreed to voice a new character alongside legendary actor Sylvester Stallone.

The film is out on 28 April, reuniting the cast from the original movie which came out almost three years ago.

“Well I can’t really tell you guys because it’s a spoiler in itself to talk about it,” the director explained.

“But, near the very end of the movie, there’s a new character introduced for just a moment who speaks for half a second with Sylvester Stallone.”

James Gunn said he got the American star to take part simply by phoning her.

He asked: “Miley would you like to be a voice in a Guardians of the Galaxy movie?”

She said yes.

He says he wanted Miley because her voice has “a great harshness to it that is awesome” and he thought “it would be perfect for a robot”.

When asked about the third intergalactic blockbuster, the director told Newsbeat we could be seeing more of her character. “I would love to see Miley come back and do more stuff with us and I’d love to see that character come back.

“It’s a real fun character, I have good things in store.” The movie brings together the cast of the original including Chris Pratt, who plays lead character Star-Lord. It means Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Michael Rooker, Glenn Close and Karen Gillan return, along with the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper.

The sequel adds Pom Klementieff as alien hero Mantis to the mix, along with cinema icons Kurt Russell, Sylvester Stallone and Sharon Stone.

The first Guardians Of The Galaxy film is one of the most successful Marvel movies ever, making more than £540m at the worldwide box office.

That’s no mean feat, considering Guardians of the Galaxy was a relatively unknown comic compared to the likes of Captain America and Iron Man.