LOS ANGELES-Hollywood star Emma Watson has claimed social media has helped make celebrities more relatable.

The ‘Beauty and the Beast’ actress has claimed that popular websites such as Facebook and Instagram have allowed everyday people to experience a low-level of fame in their own right.

She shared: ‘’I feel like it’s becoming so much more relatable because it’s not like fame is something that only celebrities are experiencing anymore.’’

Emma, 27, suggested social media has led members of the public to become more aware of their own image and the things they say. The British star explained: ‘’To a certain degree, everyone who uses social media or has a social media platform or whatever else is broadcasting themselves, marketing themselves, sharing intimate details of their lives [the way A-listers do].

‘’And they’re receiving comments, they’re receiving likes, dislikes. They’re experiencing exactly what I’m experiencing, of course to lesser and greater degrees. The way that the world is moving, like my experiences I don’t feel like are unique so much anymore in a really interesting way.’’ Meanwhile, Emma previously admitted to having made a conscious decision to ensure her private life remains private.

As a result, the actress does not post intimate details about her personal life on her various social media accounts.

She explained: ‘’I really draw a super conscious line between what is public and what is private, and that has kind of helped me maintain a certain degree of sanity because having people weigh in and give an opinion on absolutely everything about me would just destroy me as a human.’’ Emma - who made her film debut in ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ in 2001 - admitted that such exposure would reduce her to a ‘’shell’’.